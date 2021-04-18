'Sandokan' actor Kabir Bedi announced the upcoming release of his autobiography on Saturday, The book 'Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor' will be launched by fellow author, actress, and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
"THRILLED TO BITS!!! @PriyankaChopra is officially launching my book "Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor" on 19 April, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. IST," he captioned the poster.
Priyanka will join Kabir from London for a virtual launch of his book that will premiere on an entertainment portal, and Kabir’s social media on April 19th at 6.30 pm. Priyanka herself had got her own autobiography titled ‘Unfinished’ published in February this year. It went on to become the Number 1 bestseller.
"Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor" is about the highs and lows of Kabir Bedi's professional and personal life, in Bollywood, Hollywood and Europe. The book promises to talk of his tumultuous relationships, his deep loves and lingering losses, why his beliefs have changed, his wrenching setbacks, and how he made India proud. It is pitched as a story of his making, breaking and re-making as a man
Apart from Bollywood films, Bedi played Sandokan in the 1976 Italian miniseries of the same name. He also brought to life the role of villain Gobinda in the 1983 James Bond movie Octopussy.