The Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan reunion in the Bollywood superhit ‘Pathaan’ has been the talk of the town ever since its release on January 25.
Now, choreographer Shiamak Dawar, an admirer of both the Khans, shared a throwback picture with the actors on Instagram, with a heatfelt caption.
“It’s truly amazing to know the two biggest superstars of Bollywood. I remember when @iamsrk convinced me to do ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ for which I’m truly and eternally grateful to this day, and now seeing him absolutely slay it on the big screen with ‘Pathaan’," Dawar captioned the post.
"And how can we forget about the other megastar in the room, @beingsalmankhan who adds absolute value and entertainment with his alluring presence.Wishing these two legends all the best for their future endeavours.”
The picture shows Dawar sitting in the middle, with Shah Rukh and Salman posing on either side.
Salman had a cameo in ‘Pathaan’, which according to filmgoers, brough back memories of the last movie the Khans starred together in, ‘Karan Arjun’ (1995).