Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is feeling over the moon as her upcoming outing ‘The Girl On The Train’ has been voted as the most awaited film of the season on IMDb by users.
The 32-year-old star, who has garnered appreciation for her transformation into a battered woman for the film, said: “I’m excited as well as nervous that with the teaser drop of the film TGOTT has been rated the most awaited film! I just hope that even after the trailer and after watching the film people give it as much love as they gave the teaser.”
The upcoming film is an official adaptation of actress Emily Blunt’s Hollywood flick that was released in 2016.
In the Bollywood adaptation, Chopra reprises Blunt’s role as the eponymous girl taking the train, an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets.
The movie also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth, and others. It is being helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Reliance Entertainment. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix on February 26.
Meanwhile, Chopra will also be seen in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ and ‘Saina’, the biographical movie of badminton player, Saina Nehwal.