Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, known for directing blockbusters and critically-acclaimed movies such as Parineeta, Helicopter Eela and Mardaani, died at the age of 68 - media reports said on Friday.
The director reportedly was hospitalised following a crash in his pottasium levels in the early hours of the morning.
Sarkar is best known for 'Parineeta' which was also his debut movie as a director. Prior to Bollywood, he made brand commercials and directed music videos.
Several celebrities tweeted on Friday after news of his death broke. Sarkar's funeral is set to be held in Santa Cruz, Mumbai at 2.30pm (UAE time).