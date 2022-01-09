Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their one-month anniversary on January 9 with a new picture that fans believe was taken at the pair’s wedding in Rajasthan.
In the photo, shared by Kaushal on his Instagram account, the pair is seen dancing with fans speculating the image was taken at their sangeet or music ceremony in the prelude to their big day on December 9. In the photo, Kaif’s bridal henna is visible, with the duo dressed in traditional Indian ethnic wear.
The actor captioned the image with a simple post that read: “Forever to go.”
Kaif also marked the day through an Instagram post of her own where she is seen hugging her husband. “Happppyyyyy one month my [heart emoji],” was the message that accompanied the photo.
Kaushal and Kaif’s wedding was a low-key affair, compared to Bollywood standards, with only 120 guests attending the event. Following the ceremony, the couple have moved into their new home, located in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as their neigbours.
Kaif has been sharing details of married life through her social media, including cooking for her husband, celebrating Christmas with him and giving fans a peek into their new home.
On the work front, Kaif has ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Phone Booth’ lined up, while Kaushal has ‘Sam Bahadur’ and an untitled project with Sara Ali Khan.