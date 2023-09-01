Actor Ileana D’Cruz is currently enjoying the most amazing phase of her life, Motherhood!. On Friday, the actor took to her Instagram stories and shared an unseen picture with her son Koa Phoenix Dolan.
She wrote, “Mornings with my baby.” In the monochrome picture, the ‘Main Tera Hero’ actor could be seen lying on the bed with her baby.
Ileana welcomed her first child couple of weeks ago on August 1 and revealed the name and news with her fans days later.
With the picture of the baby boy sleeping the new mom wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.” The 'Rustom' star has been quite private about her personal life from the outset. The actress recently disclosed the love of her life by sharing photos from a date night with her partner on her Instagram story.
Earlier rumours stated that she was dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, the brother of Katrina Kaif. After the two were spotted on a holiday in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The star formerly had a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.
She was last seen in ‘The Big Bull,’ which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati. She will next be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in ‘Unfair And Lovely.’