Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Image Credit: GN Archives

On the occasion of late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s 42nd wedding anniversary on Saturday, the latter took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post.

Neetu uploaded a few images of her sharing a laugh with Rishi. The images were from the couple’s appearance on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ a few years ago.

“In remembrance,” she captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji to it.

Rishi and Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to Instagram to wish the couple. She shared a picture of the couple and captioned it as, “love.”

Rishi and Neetu got married in 1980. On April 30, 2020, Rishi passed away after battling cancer for two years.