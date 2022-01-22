On the occasion of late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s 42nd wedding anniversary on Saturday, the latter took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post.
Neetu uploaded a few images of her sharing a laugh with Rishi. The images were from the couple’s appearance on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ a few years ago.
“In remembrance,” she captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji to it.
Rishi and Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to Instagram to wish the couple. She shared a picture of the couple and captioned it as, “love.”
Rishi and Neetu got married in 1980. On April 30, 2020, Rishi passed away after battling cancer for two years.