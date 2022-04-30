Actress Neetu Kapoor has opened up about her grief at losing her husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, on his second death anniversary.
Rishi died on April 30, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
Neetu posted an emotional video from her appearance on reality TV show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ and wrote a caption describing her feelings two years on from the tragedy.
“Today is two years since rishi ji left us … loosing a partner of 45 years was difficult n painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied,” Neetu wrote. “Movie n television heldped me achieve that rishiji will always be remembered n will stay in everyone’s heart forever.”
Neetu’s new daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt also marked Rishi’s death anniversary by sharing a picture on Instagram.
“Always…And, forever,” she wrote in the post that showed her with Neetu and Rishi, along with their son and her now husband Ranbir Kapoor.
Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14 at an intimate wedding attended by close friends and family. In one picture from the mehendi ceremony, Ranbir could be seen dancing with a picture of his dad.