Legal trouble for comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa continues as the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a 200-page chargesheet against the couple before the court in connection with their 2020 drug case.
In November 2020, Singh and Limbachiyaa, who are parents to a six-month-old baby boy Lakshya, were arrested by the NCB for alleged possession of cannabis.
They were later granted bail by a special (narcotics) court.
The NCB had raided the production office and house of Singh and seized 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis) from their place in 2020.
“Both Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja,” said an NCB official earlier.
The search was conducted as part of a probe by the NCB into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry.