Calling all Bollywood fans this Eid. Top performers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant, the musical duo who are known for their chart-toppers such as ‘Ore Piya’ and ‘Shukran Allah’, will perform in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on July 16 and add to the upcoming festive atmosphere.
Accompanying the composers is a slate of talents including ‘Indian Idol’ winner Salman Ali, along with Bhoomi Trivedi and Raj Pandit.
Salim and Sulaiman are one of India’s most revered and popular composers, having scored music for more than 100 films including ‘Kurbaan’, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’, ‘Fashion’ and ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’.
They famously incorporate folk, Sufi influences and popular sounds to their compositions. They have also worked on musicals such as ‘Merchants of Bollywood’ and ‘Beyond Bollywood’.
The duo are known for their electrifying stage performances and on-screen charisma. Performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup 2010 is one of their career’s significant turns.
Organised by PME Event, the concert will be a three-hour-long spectacle filled with iconic Bollywood hits from their long-enduring career.
Tickets will cost Dh99 and are available online on Platinumlist, Coca-Cola Arena, Bookmyshow and Ticketmaster. Bookings made with Emirates NBD Cards will get a 25 per cent discount.