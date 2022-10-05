Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, on Wednesday, hosted a grand baby shower at her residence in Mumbai.
Taking to Instagram, actress Anushka Ranjan shared a glimpse from the baby shower in which Bhatt could be seen flaunting her smile in a yellow outfit, standing beside her friends Ranjan, Rishika Moghe and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.
Soon after the picture was out, it went viral on social media.
The baby shower was attended by many big celebrities like the actress’ mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor, Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt, director Ayan Mukerji, Pooja Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and many more.
Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at his Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.
After two months of their marriage, the couple announced in June that they are all set to embrace parenthood.
On the work front, Bhatt was recently seen in the sci-fi action film ‘Brahmastra Part - 1 Shiva’ which received positive responses from the audience.
She will be next seen in her Hollywood debut film ‘Heart of Stone’ with Gal Gadot. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix.
Apart from that, she also has ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will be released in 2023.