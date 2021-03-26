Avid runner and athlete said he had been careful and had taken 30 tests so far

Actor Milind Soman. Image Credit: IANS

Model and actor Milind Soman has given fans an update about his health on March 26, a day after he announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The avid runner and athlete said he had been careful and wasn’t sure where he contracted the virus.

“Quarantine. Day 4. Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98 degree,” Soman wrote on Instagram.

Soman, 55, also mentioned that he had been travelling and was being tested regularly.

“I took my first RTPCR test on 4th September 2020 as part of govt regulations before a flight, and have been traveling almost every week since then, even went to the US in October! I have taken the RTPCR test more than 30 times so far, it was like a routine. I was reasonably careful, following all prescribed protocol. Even so, like Ankita and I discussed many times, it was always a question of when. Today when I woke up, pulse was 61, 02 was 99 and temp 97.6,” Soman added.

Soman had earlier announced his diagnosis with a simple tweet that read: “Tested positive. #Quarantine”.

Following the post, his wife Ankita Konwar, 29, posted a picture of them together saying: “Nothing else matters #love #strength.”