Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is ‘in best of his health’, informed his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.
The 98-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital for two days for some routine checkup and tests following suggestions by doctors, she added.
“He was advised by the doctors to get admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Khar (a non-COVID hospital) for routine check-ups. There is no complexation in the body, his condition is fine,” the ‘Padosan’ actor told ANI.
“In the last two days, all the tests have been done and now he has been discharged from the hospital,” she added.
Thanking fans for all the well wishes, Banu said: “Because of all your prayers, Dilip saheb [sir] is healthy and is currently going home.”
The ‘Kranti’ actor had cancelled his birthday celebration last December due to the COVID crisis, with two of his brothers dying from the virus.