Image Credit: AFP

Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed in his blog that Cyclone Tauktae, which swept Mumbai on May 17, has claimed his office Janak and has ‘blown away’ the shelters of his staff.

“There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone. The pounding and the lashing rains all day. Trees fell, leakages all over, flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office ... Impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain, ripped apart sheds and shelters for some staff blown away, but the spirit of fight impregnable,” wrote Bachchan in his blog in his signature stream of consciousness style of writing.

Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan Image Credit: instagram.com/amitabhbachchan/

The actor added that all hands were on deck to mitigate the damage and to bring the messy situation under control. He gave a big shout out to his diligent staff for keeping the faith alive and hitting the ground running. He also spoke about how he stepped to help his staff who were drenched thoroughly.

“Staff simply amazing in such conditions. Their uniforms wet and dripping but they continue. Gave them dress changes urgently in this strife, from my own wardrobe and now they proudly move about as Chelsea and Jaipur Pink Panther supporters!!! in their team shirts and T’s .. Some afloat in them and some squeezing their shape into them,” wrote Bachchan.

A day before the cyclone struck Mumbai, Bachchan and several other stars had urged their fans to exercise caution and remain indoors so that they were safe from the heavy rains.

On the work front, Bachchan has films including ‘Jhund’, ‘Chehre’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Mayday’ and ‘Good Bye’ on his plate. 'Brahmastra' was scheduled to release in December 2020, but got delayed due to the pandemic.

It's final! Brahmāstra releases on 4th December, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Brahmastra Image Credit: Twitter/ BRAHMĀSTRA