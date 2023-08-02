Renowned Bollywood art director Nitin Desai was found hanging at his studio in a case of suspected suicide early on Wednesday, official sources said. The Karjat Police rushed to the spot for further investigations. The cause of the suicide was not clear and a probe is underway. He was 57.
The end came just three days before Desai’s 58th birthday on Sunday (August 6).
"We have found the body of art director Nitin Desai hanging in his studio in Karjat. Police were informed about this by a worker on the set. When police team reached the studio we saw his body hanging. We are investigating the case further for ascertaining all the aspects in this case," ANI quoted Raigad SP as saying.
Police are attempting to verify if he has left behind any suicide note at the studio or any other location and an official confirmation is awaited.
Prominent Bollywood personalities have expressed shock and condoled the demise of Desai. Renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker who worked with him on the sets of his magnum opuses ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Jodhaa Akhbar’, said he is in shock after learning about Desai's untimely death. He said: “Stunned. Shocked. No words. On the way to ND Studios, Karjat.”
Among the top-rung art directors of Bollywood, Desai was the art director for major films like 'Devdas', 'Lagaan', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Harishchandrachi Factory', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', etc.