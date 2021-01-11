Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who has jetted off to Jaisalmer to shoot for her upcoming film ‘Bachchan Pandey’, gave fans a glimpse of her crew members.
The ‘Raabta’ star took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared happy pictures from the sets of ‘Bachchan Pandey’. She captioned the photo as, “Mine!! For life... @aasifahmedofficial @adrianjacobsofficial @sukritigrover.”
On the work front, apart from the Farhad Samji directorial ‘Bachchan Pandey’, the 30-year-old star also has Laxman Utekar’s ‘Mimi’ in the pipeline. ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will also star Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.