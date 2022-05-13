Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently holidaying in New York and made sure to dine at Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant Sona on Thursday.
Taking to her Instagram story, Kaif posted a picture from their visit to Chopra’s restaurant, smiling and posing together with a staff member from the restaurant.
She captioned the picture, “Home away from home - @sonanewyork. Loved the vibe - @priyankachopra as always everything u do is just amazing.”
In response, Chopra soon reshared Kaif’s post on her Instagram story and wrote a sweet note that read: “Love u honey! So glad u guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes u anytime..#homeawayfromhome.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, both Kaushal and Kaif have an interesting movie lineup. Kaushal will star in ‘Govinda Nam Mera’ with Boomi Pedneker and Kiara Advani; in an as yet untitled movie about Laxman Utekar, also starring Sara Ali Khan; and in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’.
Kaif has ‘Tiger 3’ in the pipeline, also starring Salman Khan. She also has a horror-comedy ‘PhoneBhoot’ starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.