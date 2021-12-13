Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif showcased the love she has for her sisters in the latest Instagram post documenting her recent wedding to Vicky Kaushal.
Kaif and Kaushal got hitched at an intimate ceremony on December 9 in Rajasthan and the couple have been sharing pictures from the various festivities.
The actress’ latest pictures saw her being walked to the ‘mandap’ (tent used for weddings) under a traditional ‘chadar’ (canopy) with her six sisters — Stephanie, Christine, Natacha, Melissa, Sonia and Isabelle. All the sisters wore pink outfits, while Kaif was adorned in a lavish red Sabyasachi outfit. Kaif also has a brother, who was also at the wedding.
“Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!” Kaif wrote in the caption.
The wedding festivities kicked off on December 7 at the palace-turned-hotel Six Senses Fort. It was an ultra private affair with guests being barred from sharing their own pictures from the wedding. However, the newlyweds have been generous enough to share their own professionally taken pictures every day since their marriage.
Earlier, they posted pictures from the fun-filled ‘haldi’ ceremony that saw Kaushal and Kaif be covered in turmeric paste. Another picture series was from Kaif’s ‘mehendi’ ceremony and showed the happy couple dancing with guests as the actress sported elaborate elbow-length mehendi.
The actors have since left Rajasthan and according to reports they’re planning a big reception in Mumbai for their friends in Bollywood.