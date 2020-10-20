After a coronavirus-induced hiatus of seven months, actor Kartik Aaryan has hit the shooting floor — he will be seen walking the ramp on Tuesday to flag off Lakme Fashion Week digitally.
There, however, is more to it. The ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ star will turn showstopper for celebrity costume designer Manish Malhotra, who’s teaming up with Mijwan Welfare Association, which works with women artisans.
Malhotra has shared a glimpse of his new collection, capturing a sneak-peek into Aaryan’s new look in his showstopper avatar, on Instagram.
The ace designer praised the young star for his special gesture: “The Endearing Kartik Aaryan, whose talent I have always had tremendous faith in, stepped out after 7 long months for Mijwan to empower the women artisans @mwsyouth and for @manishmalhotraworld. Lots of love and blessings.”
Soon Aaryan reposted the video on his Instagram, expressing his joy to resume work with this special association. He noted,” First thing I Shot after 7 months. And am glad it is for Mijwan Welfare Society to empower Female Artisans and My all time Fav @manishmalhotra05. #Ruhaaniyat. @lakmefashionweek. Opening Show Tonight at 8 pm.”