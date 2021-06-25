Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor turns 47 on June 25 and the night before she brought in the occasion with close friends and, of course, her little sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.
“Making my years count, instead of counting the years #aboutlastnight #familyandfriends #onlylove,” Karisma wrote on her Instagram along with pictures of the low-key but well-decorated party.
Kareena, 40, also took to Instagram to celebrate her big sister.
“Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know… my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family,” she wrote alongside a montage of pictures. “Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together... I love you like no one else… I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one… My lolo.”
One of the attendees, actress Amrita Arora, shared a cute picture with the birthday girl and others.
“Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor ! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine #famjam #onlylove,” she wrote.
Karisma Kapoor, part of the famous movie family of Kapoors, made her Bollywood debut in 1991 movie ‘Prem Qaidi’. But she had her major breakthrough with the 1996 film ‘Raja Hindustaani’, opposite Aamir Khan. She went on to have a successful career but went on hiatus for a few years. She made her comeback in the web series ‘Mentalhood’.