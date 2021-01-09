Reuniting with her BFFs after a long time, Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday gave her fans a glimpse of a get together with her girl gang.
The ‘Tashan’ star took to Instagram to post a picture with friends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhatt and Natasha Poonawalla.
The picture seems to be captured over a rooftop cafe.
Kapoor Khan captioned the post: “Reunited... Missing Lolo @therealkarismakapoor.”
She was referring to her sister, ‘Raja Hindustani’ star Karisma Kapoor, who also chimed in in the comments section and left red heart emojis.
Kapoor Khan is pregnant with her second child with actor Saif Ali Khan. She has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress reminisced about the time when she did not have a baby bump and could, therefore, wear her fitted jeans.