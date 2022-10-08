Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta’s project in London, took some time off her hectic work schedule to spend quality time with her close friend and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora in the British capital.
Taking to Instagram, Arora dropped a few pictures with Kapoor Khan.
The first image shows Kapoor Khan and Arora pouting on the streets of London. The second picture features the BFFs holding umbrellas.
“From londres with love @kareenakapoorkhan,” Arora captioned the post.
“My gorgeous girls,” Amrita Arora commented.
Arora’s beau Arjun Kapoor is also in London. He and Arora recently attended a football match at Stamford Bridge stadium. Arjun cheered for his favourite team Chelsea FC against Milan, which won the game.
Sharing the pictures from the stadium, Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC... being able to take her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge !!! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with !!! (swipe right) (wink emoji) @malaikaaroraofficial.”