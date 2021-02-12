Film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajor was a massive hit when it release in 2010

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a scene from the film 'My Name is Khan'. Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrating 11 years of his blockbuster movie ‘My Name Is Khan’, ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday walked down the memory lane by sharing a clip featuring different scenes from the film.

Johar took to Instagram to share the clip which features scenes from the hit film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. ‘Noor E Khuda’, a song from the movie, can be heard playing in the background of the clip.

Karan Johar. Image Credit: instagram.com/karanjohar

“All we have is our stories and this one will be cherished forever,” he wrote.

He also thanked the whole team of the film, writing, “Thank you bhai for being the soul of this film. Kajol for being an unbreakable rock to Rizwan and us. To Shibani for writing a story that is still relevant in today’s world... And to the entire team that embarked on this challenging journey together. I will always be grateful to each and every one of you.”

Khan and Kajol had reunited for ‘My Name is Khan’ after a span of nine years and the film created magic.

It was one of the biggest hits of 2010 and was appreciated by both critics and audiences.

In the film, Khan portrayed the role of a Muslim man named Rizwan who suffers from Asperger’s syndrome. Kajol played the character of Mandira, a single mother who gets married to Rizwan. Their lives drastically change after the September 11 attacks in New York City.

On the work front, Johar is working on several exciting projects. The filmmaker will be backing some upcoming big-ticket projects such as the Akshay Kumar-led ‘Sooryavanshi’ and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film ‘Brahmastra’.