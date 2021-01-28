Popular comedian and TV show host Kapil Sharma has confirmed rumours that his wife Ginni Chatrath is pregnant with their second child.
With his revelation, he has seemed to imply that his growing brood might be the reason why his show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ would be going off the air in February.
Responding to a fan asking him why the show was being halted, Sharma replied: “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby [sic].” He even added an evil eye amulet emoji for good measure.
Earlier, a report by portal Telly Chakkar claimed the makers of the show were taking it off air to revamp the series’ format. Later, news broke that the celebrity-driven show was made for a live audience and with the COVID-19 spread keeping crowds and film stars at bay, coupled with stalled film releases, it was decided to hit pause and return when the timing was right.
However, the makers of the show have yet to release an official statement about the future of the hit comedy series.