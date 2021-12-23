Bollywood actress has been accused of making derogatory statement against Sikhs

Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut appeared before the Mumbai police in Khar on December 23 in connection with an FIR filed against her for her Instagram post that allegedly made derogatory remarks against Sikhs.

Earlier on December 13, Bombay High Court asked Ranaut to visit the Mumbai Police on December 22 to record her statement.

However, the actress claimed through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee that she couldn’t attend as she was not in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kangana Ranaut. Image Credit: PTI

The Maharashtra government had agreed not to take any coercive action against her until January 25, the next date of the hearing.

Ranaut showed up at the police station in a white, floral saree, and was surrounded by security and police officers.

After her visit to the police, Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories to rant against the legal action taken against her.

“Another day, another visit to the police station. Hundreds of politically motivated FIR and hours of questioning,” she wrote. “This country continues to ill-treat and devalue nationalists and if you love your nation, you are on your own against a very powerful enemy.”

In November, Ranaut raised the ire of many after she made comments about the Sikh community and the farmers’ protests in India. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President, had filed an FIR against the actress and demanded that her Padma Shri (India’s fourth highest civilian honour) be revoked.

Recently, a petition was also filed in the Supreme Court against Ranaut, seeking censoring of all her social media posts in future in order to maintain law and order in the country.

None of her posts on social media should be allowed without amendment, deletion, modification or censoring in order to maintain law and order in the country, stated advocate Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal in the plea.

Ranaut has been banned on Twitter since May for making communal statements.