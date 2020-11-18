Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli, who are celebrating their brother’s wedding in their native town in Manali in Himachal Pradesh, have been summoned to appear before the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai on November 23 and 24.
This makes it their third summons this month, triggered by an FIR registered by casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed on October 17 accusing the siblings of spreading hate and tainting Bollywood’s image, among other charges.
The sisters were absent for the earlier summons and had conveyed through their lawyer that they couldn’t appear as they are attending their brother’s wedding in Himachal Pradesh.