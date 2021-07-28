1 of 9
There’s a lot of drama on Bollywood screens — and just as much off it. From controversies to scandals and more, some stars just have bad luck. This time around it’s the Shetty-Kundra family who’ve had to deal with an arrest — Raj Kundra has been jailed over a pornography scandal just as his wife Shilpa Shetty is getting ready for the release of her project, ‘Hungama’. As Tinsel Town followers wait to see what the next plot twist will be, here’s a look at other celebrities who have also faced issues with the law.
Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 20 for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic material. Kundra has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody following a High Court hearing that took place earlier today. Kundra, 45, was arrested by the police on along with 11 other people on charges related to the case. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch has separately appointed a financial auditor to probe the money trail of Kundra and his celebrity wife and their alleged involvement in the pornography racket case. Kundra and his wife Shetty Kundra have claimed he is innocent, adding that the films are not pornography but erotica and don’t engage in explicit sexual acts.
When the then newest heart-throb on the block Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14, 2020, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was the subject of a huge investigation that landed her in jail. She made bail 28 days later — she had been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act — and had to post a personal bond of Rs100,000.
He may be the people’s favourite celebrity, and his popularity far outnumbers that of others. Salman Khan, on the other hand, has had a murky past, having committed more than one crime. He was arrested not just for unlawfully hunting the endangered Black Buck in Rajasthan during the filming of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in the 1990s, but also for a hit-and-run incident. Khan startled the country when, owing to rash and drunk driving, he killed a man sleeping on the pavement outside a bakery in Mumbai, and was sentenced to five years in prison by a sessions court.
Saif Ali Khan was famously involved in the Black Buck case that also struck Salman Khan, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre. But he was also involved in another case. In 2012, he was once arrested after a businessman filed a complaint against the actor, claiming Khan punched him and fractured his nose. The incident occurred when Khan, Kareena Kapoor and some their friends were at the Wasabi Restaurant at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai. The actor was released on bail the same day.
It’s not easy dating an underworld mobster, and Monica Bedi experienced her fair share of prison when she was arrested for forging her identity. She was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for falsifying paperwork in order to enter Portugal, and she was only released in 2010.
A rape case might not always make the daily news. But when the case involves a Bollywood celebrity being charged with the crime, it shocks everyone to their core. That’s what happened when Shiney Ahuja was accused of raping his maid and was detained for it, and has faced public humiliation and nasty treatment in the industry because of it. He was sentenced to seven years in jail against which he appealed before Bombay High Court. He is currently out on bail.
Sanjay Dutt has had a tumultuous career in Bollywood, having been involved in various legal disputes. He was detained because he was in possession of an AK-56 rifle and a 9 mm pistol. The AK-56 was part of a shipment of weapons and explosives smuggled into India in order to carry out the Mumbai bombings. When he was captured and sentenced to five years in prison for illegally possessing weaponry since 1993, it came back to bite him.
Coming from a powerful famous family has its advantages, especially when it comes to getting out of prison! Fardeen Khan was detained in 2001 after being charged with illegal cocaine purchase, despite his assertion of “private consumption only.” Because of his ‘connections,’ he was granted not just bail in five days, but also immunity from prosecution.
