Reports are claiming that Salman Khan, the producer of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', tried to be a peacemaker between comedian Sunil Grover and the show's host Kapil Sharma. Salman is allegedly trying to bring Sunil Grover back on the show, although no official announcement hasn't been made yet.
There has been a lot of speculation that actor Sunil Grover will return to Kapil Sharma's TV show. For the uninitiated, the two famously had a falling out, which led to Grover leaving the popular comedy series.
Meanwhile, Sharma’s popular comedy show has temporarily gone off-air as the comedian has reportedly taken a paternity leave following the birth of his second child earlier this month. Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a boy, on February 1. The couple also have a one-year-old daughter named Anayra.
However, several reports have been claiming that Grover has no plans of returning to the show. A source close to the actor told Times of India, "It is really unfair to take away the appreciation Sunil Grover got for his performance in his recent web series by pushing stories about a Kapil Sharma show." The source further adds, "Grover has not received any phone call from Salman Khan asking him to return to the show."
On the work front, Grover was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series ‘Tandav’, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dimple Kapadia and Kritika Kamra among others. He had also acted in the Salman and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Bharat' in 2019.