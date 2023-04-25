Shah Rukh Khan is currently flying high following the massive success of his action thriller flick 'Pathaan'.
As per reports, Khan has jetted off to Kashmir to resume shooting for his upcoming Rajkumar Hirani film 'Dunki'. Photos and videos of the star have started doing the round on social media after he was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Monday.
King Khan could be seen receiving a grand welcome at a hotel in Kashmir. He donned an all-black outfit with a white shawl around his neck.
The primary reason behind fans' speculations was the 'Paheli' actor's look. Take a look at some of the viral videos:
'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Don' actor with director Rajkumar Hirani and actor Taapsee Pannu.
Meanwhile, SRK will be seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller 'Jawan' alongside south actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan' is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.