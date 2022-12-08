Indian actress Rhea Chakraborty is dating Bunty Sajdeh, according to a report published in Hindustan Times.
Chakraborty, a former model and Bollywood star, was in the limelight for nearly a year after her then-beau Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in 2020. A drug case linked to his death was then launched. Her brother Showik and her were accused by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in that drug case.
Her rumoured boyfriend Bunty Sajdeh is the brother of fashion designer Seema Sajdeh who also appeared in the reality show ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. Sajdeh owns a talent management agency and Chakraborty was reportedly one of his clients years ago.
Chakraborty got caught up in a media storm after Rajput’s father accused her of abetting his suicide and money laundering. Chakraborty spent 28 days in jail while her brother was jailed for three months.
On the work front, Chakraborty appeared in the thriller ‘Chehre', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.