Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against a Goregaon-based businessman for duping Bollywood actress Rimi Sen of Rs41.3 million (Dh2 million).
The case is registered at Khar Police Station in Mumbai. According to Sen’s complaint, Raunak Jatin Vyas allegedly cheated on her in the name of investment.
The actor said to police that she had met Vyas at a gym in Andheri three years ago and they became friends. Vyas, who claimed to be a businessman, offered Sen to invest in his new venture on the pretext of good returns. After the investment, the actor realised that she was duped and Vyas did not start any new company.
Vyas has been booked under IPC sections 420 and 409. The search is on to nab the accused.
Sen has acted in Hindi, Bengali and Telegu films. She has appeared in movies such as ‘Dhoom’, ‘Garam Masala’, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ and ‘Hungama’. She also participated in the reality TV show ‘Big Boss’ in 2015.