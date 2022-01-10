Image Credit: Insta/ hrithikroshan

On Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, the makers of upcoming release Vikram Vedha shared the actor’s first look from the film.The film which was a huge hit in South India, is pegged as an action thriller based on the Indian folkore ‘Vikram Aur Betaal’.

According to industry sources, Roshan was camped in the UAE capital for a month-long shoot in Abu Dhabi, last November to film crucial portions of his blockbuster in the backlot of in Khalifa Industrial Zone (KIZAD).

The actor also took to his Instagram, where he unveiled his fierce first look. Covered in blood, the actor is seen sporting a rugged yet intense look as he sports a heavy beard and mustache. The star completed his look with sunglasses and staring at the camera lens.

VEDHA. #vikramvedha," he wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has 882K likes on the photo-sharing website. Roshan's post caption reveals that he plays the role of the gangster, Vedha, while Saif Ali Khan would be seen as the police officer, Vikram. Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf also play pivotal roles in the movie.

Earlier, Madhavan appreciated Hrithik’s performance in the film. “Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film.. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World… what an attitude and look man . Phew .. This one one has “historic” & “ legendary” written all over it bro.”

The film is the remake of 2017 Tamil-language blockbuster starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Roshan reportedly plays Sethupathi’s role, while Khan has stepped into R Madhavan’s shoes.