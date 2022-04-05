Dubai is the obvious stopover for anyone hoping for bright lights, beautiful skyscrapers and a picture in spots that have made world records. Actress Hina Khan has been keeping busy enjoying her vacation in Dubai with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and the rest of the family. Fans have been getting glimpses into her fun-packed holiday which included a cruise, a visit to the Dubai Miracle Garden and a day at the iconic Burj Khalifa.
The actress posted a glimpses of her travel diaries from the tallest building on the planet and captioned the post with lyrics from the famous Bollywood song: “Jee karda diladoon tenu Burj Khalifa.” She slayed her travel fashion with a pink and white printed dress as she posed at the 828 metres tall iconic Skyscraper.
On Monday, Hina shared more pictures of Instagram that see her on the streets of Dubai and on a cruise. “Cruising does the Soul good...Sunsets, Open air, Amazing dinner and much much more,” she wrote in the caption.
While in the city, the ‘Bigg Boss 11’ runner up was also seen exploring Dubai Miracle Garden for the first time with her mom. She posted her summer fashion look surrounded by flowers and captioned her post: “My Daddy loved this place, so had to b here.. #dubaicity”
Hina became a household name after her stint in Star Plus’ ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Hina, who has been a part of many shows, is very active on social media.