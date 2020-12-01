You may not be invited, but pencil in December 25 as Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan’s wedding date.
The actress took to Instagram on December 1 to announce the details of her upcoming nuptials.
“Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received,” posted Khan on Instagram along with pictures of her photo shoot with fiance Zaid Khan, the son of musician Ismail Darbar. She also labelled her romance as one of the most extraordinary events to happen in her life in 2020.
“The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, & our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey forever,” said Khan.
The couple was recently spotted in Dubai holidaying together. Khan posted a series of pictures of herself having fun at a water park in Dubai and letting her hair down with her soon-to-be better half.