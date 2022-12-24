A day ahead of Christmas 2022, the makers of ‘Merry Christmas’ unveiled the film’s first official poster.
The poster has a picture of two hands holding glasses and clinking them together.
Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, ‘Merry Christmas’ stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.
Sharing the poster on her Instagram account, Kaif wrote, “We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas.”
Sethupathi, too, dropped the poster on his Instagram feed.
“#MerryChristmas coming soon,” he captioned it.
They also shared that the film is scheduled to release in 2023 in Tamil and Hindi.
Apart from ‘Merry Christmas’, Sethupathi will also be seen in Vetrimaaran’s ‘Viduthalai’, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ and Prime Video series ‘Farzi’ with Shahid Kapoor. On the other hand, Kaif will be seen opposite Salman Khan in ‘Tiger 3’, which will hit theatres on Diwali 2023.