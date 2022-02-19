Pictures that have gone viral show the first images from Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s nuptials, after days of speculation about their wedding.
The images that were posted online by paparazzi show Shibani is a red gown and veil, while Farhan wore a sleek black tuxedo. They’re surrounded by greenery and floral arrangements. Neither of them have shared official pictures yet.
Earlier, Shibani shared a picture of her red bridal shoes on Instagram and wrote: “Let’s do this.”
According to reports, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar and actress Rhea Chakraborty were spotted arriving in pastel lehengas. Hrithik Roshan, who came along with his family, was also photographed in a white kurta and light pink jacket.
Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was also spotted arriving for the wedding at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse.
Farhan’s close friend and co-founder of Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidwani, and composer Ehsaan Noorani were also on the guest list.
Farhan and Shibani have been dating for a number of years. Reports said that they would register their wedding in Mumbai on February 21, with the wedding celebrations taking place on February 19.
This is 48-year-old Farhan's second marriage. Adhuna Bhabani, hairstylist and founder of BBlunt, is his first wife and mother of their two daughters, 22-year-old Shakya and 15-year-old Akira.
Pune-born Shibani, who acted in Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film 'Roy', was raised in Australia and Africa. She was a singer - she and her two sisters had a band named D-Major - before turning into a model, reality show regular and one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.
- With inputs from agencies