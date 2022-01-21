Bollywood filmmaker Remo D’Souza’s brother-in-law Jason Watkins died due to suicide at his Yamuna Nagar residence in Andheri on Thursday, said police.

“Choreographer and director Remo D’souza’s 48-year-old brother-in-law, Jason Savio Watkins, died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai. His body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a post mortem. A case has been registered; further investigation underway,” said Mumbai Police.

Remo’s wife Lizelle, who is Watkins’ sister, had told Times of India that it was their father who found him dead at their home in Mumbai.

“Daddy forced the door open somehow and found Jason had taken his life,” she was quoted as saying. “Daddy has been undergoing dialysis since some time. I don’t know what he did to himself as I am just on my way to Papa’s house. Jason and my dad stayed together.”

According to a senior officer, the police received a phone call at around 12pm saying that a person has died by suicide at Yamuna Nagar at Andheri. The Oshiwara police identified him as Jason Watkins. He was 48.

The police took him to Cooper Hospital and the doctors in the hospital declared him brought dead. The police are taking statements from his 74-year-old father Desmond and sister Lizelle Remo D’souza. The police have registered a case under Accidental Death Report (ADR) and further investigation is underway.

Lizelle and Remo were in Goa for a wedding and returned to Mumbai after learning about the tragedy. “Remo and I just don’t know what to do. We are in a state of a terrible shock,” she told the Indian daily.

Prior to that, Lizelle shared a series of Instagram Stories on January 20 where she posted her brother’s picture and wrote: ‘Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u.”

Lizelle also posted a picture of Watkins and their mother, writing: “M sorry mum I failed u”.

According to reports, Watkins had worked with Remo as an assistant director on a number of film projects.