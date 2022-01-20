Bollywood filmmaker Remo D’Souza’s brother-in-law Jason Watkins has died due to suicide, according to reports.
Remo’s wife Lizelle, who is Watkins’ sister, told Times of India that it was their father who found him dead at their home in Mumbai.
“Daddy forced the door open somehow and found Jason had taken his life,” she was quoted as saying. “Daddy has been undergoing dialysis since some time. I don’t know what he did to himself as I am just on my way to Papa’s house. Jason and my dad stayed together.”
Lizelle and Remo were in Goa for a wedding and have returned to Mumbai after learning about the tragedy. “Remo and I just don’t know what to do. We are in a state of a terrible shock,” she told the Indian daily.
Prior to that, Lizelle shared a series of Instagram Stories on January 20 where she posted her brother’s picture and wrote: ‘Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u.”
Lizelle also posted a picture of Watkins and their mother, writing: “M sorry mum I failed u”.
According to reports, Watkins had worked with Remo as an assistant director on a number of film projects.