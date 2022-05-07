Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is reportedly planning a big 50th birthday bash at the Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai on May 25.
India Today reported that a bevy of stars have been invited for the event, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, couples Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone.
“Karan will be hosting his birthday bash at YRF this year. The theme of his star-studded party is black and bling. All the directors who have worked under Dharma Productions will be present,” a source was quoted as saying.
Johar has been busy on the work front, having recently announced that his long-running talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ will return for a new season but this time on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.
He’s also returning to the director’s chair after a five-year hiatus for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which will star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The movie is set to release on September 9.