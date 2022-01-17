Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has slammed a casting call for ‘Sacred Games’ season 3, calling it a scam and has threatend to alert authorities for the same.
Kahsyap, who served as a producer and director on the hit Netflix show featuring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddique and Pankaj Tripathi, took to his Instagram to call out the casting call, while alerting fans that no third season was being planned for the project.
“This man rajbeer_casting is a scamster. Pls report him. There is no season 3 of Scared games happening. I am filing an FIR [First Information Report] against this person,” Kashyap posted on Instagram, along with a screengrab of the person’s post that featured casting calls for the female lead, second lead and a village aunt, with all posts ending with the sentence, ‘OK to do bold scenes’.
‘Sacred Games’ saw Khan play a Sikh cop who is on the hunt of a criminal mastermind who threatens to blow up the city of Mumbai. The show, played out in flashbacks, went into the backstory of organised crime and corrupt law enforcement in the city.
The second season of the show ended on a cliffhanger with Khan’s Sartaj Singh attempting to diffuse a bomb that could destroy the city.