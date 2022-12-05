After suffering a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday evening, veteran movie producer Nitin Manmohan was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.
According to reports, the filmmaker -- best known for his movies including 'Bol Radha Bol' and 'Laadla' -- is reportedly in a critical condition, hospital officials said. He is in the ICU of to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.
"He was admitted to the hospital last night due to cardiac issues. He came in very critical condition. He is in the ICU,” the official told PTI.
Nitin Manmohan is the son of late actor Manmohan, who featured in films such as 'Brahmachari', 'Gumnaam' and 'Naya Zamana'. Watch this space for updates.