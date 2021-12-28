Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama was set to release in the UAE and India on December 30

Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor in 'Jersey' Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood releases like Shahid Kapoor’s new film ‘Jersey’ have become collateral damage again amid the pandemic as a new wave of COVID-19 restrictions sweep Indian states.

The sporting drama, also starring Mrunal Thakur, was scheduled to release in UAE cinemas on December 30 but has been put on hold keeping in mind the new developments in India.

Shahid Kapoor in 'Jersey; Image Credit: Supplied

Local distributor Phars Films confirmed to Gulf News that ‘Jersey’s’ release date has been pushed, but a new date is yet to be set. An email has also been sent to industry stakeholders informing them of their decision to hold back ‘Jersey’.

“Due to the current growing pandemic concerns, the producers of the movie have decided to postpone the theatrical release until further notice. The movie was scheduled to release on 30th December 2021 internationally,” read the statement.

It’s not the first time that Bollywood films are falling casualty to COVID-19 restrictions that have led to closure of Indian cinemas.

On December 28, the Delhi government ordered local cinemas and multiplexes to be shut to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases. Other Indian states are expected to follow suit.

The shutting of cinemas again is likely to be a big blow to Bollywood. Only in October did Indian cineplexes and movie halls begin functioning and screening films again.

‘Jersey’ is the faithful Hindi-language adaptation of superstar Nani’s National Award-winning 2019 Telugu film of the same name, and shines the spotlight on a fading cricketer and doting dad in his late 30s who has never caught a good break in life or sports.

“This film celebrates everything that doesn’t get celebrated,” said Kapoor in a Zoom video call with Gulf News ahead of his film’s release last week. At that point, the actors were unaware that the release of their film will be pushed again.

“We always celebrate those people who are standing on a podium or those people who have achieved something. But I think there’s something worth celebrating in everyone who’s striving in life,” he added.

Several Bollywood films such as ‘83’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ saw multiple delays due to the global pandemic that swept the globe.