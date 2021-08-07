Farhan Akhtar’s oldest daughter Shakya turned 21 on Saturday, and to mark her special day the actor posted an adorable birthday wish on Instagram.
“Happy 21 Shakya. @chatdelalune. Seeing you grow into a strong, independent, fierce woman has been one of the biggest joys of my life. So proud of you. Love you more with each passing day. Pa,” he wrote, adding a childhood picture of Shakya.
The birthday girl also received a sweet wish from her aunt and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.
“My Fav Leo . Happy Birthday Shakya. You light up the world. #21today #birthdaygirl #happygirl #bestgirl #loveunlimited,” she posted on Instagram.
Shakya is the eldest of Akhtar and his former wife Adhuna Bhabani’s two children. They are also parents to Akira. Akhtar married Bhabani, a celebrity hairstylist, in the year 2000 and they got divorced in April 2017.
Akhtar is currently dating actress Shibani Dandekar.
On the work front, Akhtar recently wowed everyone with his role of a boxer in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film ‘Toofaan’. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video and also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur.