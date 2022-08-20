Television actress Kanishka Soni of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ fame left her fans bemused after she announced on social media that she is getting married to herself.
Kanishka had taken to Instagram on August 6 to shared a picture of herself wearing a mangal sutra and sindoor.
“Married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF answer to all questions I am getting I don’t need any Man Ever... I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar. I am the goddess, Strong & Powerful, shiva & Shakti everything is inside ME, Thank you,” the actress posted.
After her post, she faced a lot of backlash on social media.
Kanishka then took to Instagram to drop a six-minute-long video on her Instagram, in which she explained her unusual decision, which she captioned: “I know you guys have been raising lots of questions on my #selfmarriage decision, I truly believe in Indian culture & here is my POV that why I chose to live in solitude [?] marriage is... about love and honesty one seeks for & I have lost that faith & believe ... so it’s better to live alone and love myself than seeking it in outside world when it’s difficult to find, but thanks a lot for making my post on #google #trending & in #news though ..it wasn’t my intention.”
She added: “It is a decision made by my full heart & soul with full conscious mind & i am happy that I am in USA now & focusing on my career into HOLLYWOOD.”
Previously, a 24-year-old woman from Gujarat, Kshama Bindu created a nationwide buzz when she announced her “self-marriage” this year in June.