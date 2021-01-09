As filmmaker Farah Khan rang in her 56th birthday on Saturday, scores of Bollywood stars including Riteish Deshmukh and Sonu Sood wished her on social media. The ‘Housefull’ actor Deshmukh hopped on to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with the birthday girl.
Sending out good wishes on the special day, he noted in the caption: “It’s your birthday but I still get the kiss!!! Happy Birthday my darling Faruuuuuu -love you loads - good health, love & happiness forever @farahkhankunder.”
Sood who starred in Khan’s ‘Happy New Year’, shared a collection of pictures with Khan.
“Happy birthday my friend, my sister, my family and my everything. Faraaaaaaaahhhhhhhhh.. there can be never another YOU. LOVE YOU LOADS. @farahkhankunder,” wrote Sood.
Parineeti Chopra shared a snap with Khan on her Instagram Story and extended birthday wishes. She noted, “Hostest with the mostest, need another biryani lunch soon, Happy bday ma’am @farahkhankunder.”
Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene extended her greetings with a throwback picture featuring herself with Khan. The 53-year-old star started the birthday note with the lyrics of her 2013 super hit song ‘Ghagra’ from the movie ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, which was choreographed by Khan.
She wrote, “Ladki o re ladki kaha see aye hai re tu” (Oh girl, where have you come from) with rolling on the floor laughing emoticon.
“Happiest birthday greetings @TheFarahKhan. Sending you my hugs & lots of love for the year ahead. May this be the best one so far in all aspects of your life. Hope to see you soon,” her caption further read.
The two Bollywood celebrities also worked together in the 2002 romantic drama flick ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’.