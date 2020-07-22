Director Anubhav Sinha, whose credits include stirring social dramas ‘Article 15’, ’Thappad’ and ‘Mulk’, says he’s done with Bollywood and is quitting.
“ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the [expletive] that means,” wrote Sinha on Twitter.
He drove home his point by changing his verified Twitter account’s profile name to “Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood)”.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has revealed the seamier side of Hindi cinema, which is dictated by powerful producer moguls and superstars who are hostile towards outsiders and new talents.
The tragedy has also unmasked deep divides between new faces and star kids, and shined a light on the toxic working culture in Bollywood.
Sinha’s decision to quit the industry is one of the several fall-outs seen in recent days. His move has curried favour with directors Hansal Mehta and Sanjay Mishra, who cheered him from the sidelines on Twitter.
Mishra tweeted to Sinha: “Bollywood chodo [leave Bollywood]. Let’s go towards Indian Cinema, Indian Storytelling !”
Mehta also reminded Sinha that Bollywood never really existed in the first place for him to quit.
Mehta and these filmmakers make unconventional movies that aren’t star-fuelled vehicles or mainstream cinema.
While it’s unclear what prompted Sinha to make such dark declarations, his fans are imploring him to stay in Bollywood and are wondering how his absence will help them.