West Indies cricket legend Sir Viv Richards turned 71 and his daughter Bollywood fashion designer Masaba penned a heartfelt post.
Taking to Instagram, Masaba wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad. You did good. WE did so good. And I cannot wait to show you everything I will do next without any fear." Masaba also dropped pictures with her dad from her post-wedding function with actor Satyadeep Misra.
Actress Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life.
Gupta welcomed her daughter Masaba on November 2, 1989. She raised her alone. In 2008, the 'Uunchai' star married chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. Caribbean cricketer recently attended his daughter's wedding to Bollywood actor Satyadeep in January.
"For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus," Masaba had posted on Instagram while sharing images from her wedding ceremony.