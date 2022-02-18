Bollywood actress and producer Deepika Padukone has revealed that a movie based on the life of her father, badminton champion Prakash Padukone, might be in the works.
Deepika made the statement while in an interview with Cyrus Broacha, alongside the cast of her latest movie ‘Gehraiyaan’.
The actress was sharing details about her father’s sporting career and the challenges he faced back in the day. When asked by Broacha why no one had made a film on him yet, Deepika said with a smile: “I am working on it, I’m producing it.”
Deepika owns the production house Ka Productions, which backed 2020’s drama ‘Chhapaak’ and 2021 sports biopic ‘83’, both of which she starred in.
During the interview, Deepika was a proud daughter recounting her famous father’s accolades.
“Actually, even before 83 happened, he was one of the first Indian athletes to put India on the global map as far as Indian sport is concerned,” she said, referring to the Indian cricket team’s historic World Cup win in 1983. “He won the World Championship in 1981.”
Prakash Padukone was ranked World No 1 in 1980 and won gold in the men’s singles category at the World Cup in 1981. Deepika says her dad didn’t have it easy while training.
“He trained in a marriage hall, that was his badminton court. He used things like the beams that go across to make his shot more precise,” she said. “He actually used his disadvantages to his advantage. If he had the facilities that athletes in India have today, then he’d be far more superior.”
Deepika is flying high on the success of the Amazon Prime Video movie ‘Gehraiyaan’, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.