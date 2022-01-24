After Justin Bieber-Marshmallow, Daler Mehndi will perform at metaverse virtual concert on Republic Day 2022.
Daler Mehndi, the singer and music producer behind hits like "Rang De Basanti," "Dangal," "Bolo Ta Ra Ra," and "Tunak Tunak Tun," will play in India's first Metaverse concert on Republic Day 2022. 'Namoh Namoh,' 'Jago India,' and a special track dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be performed by the Bhangra pop legend.
With this, Mehndi will be the first Indian to perform at a metaverse virtual concert. Other international music stars, such as Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, and Ariana Grande, have held metaverse concerts before Mehndi.
The musician, who popularised Bhangra around the globe, uploaded a sneak peek video encouraging his friends and followers on instagram to join him in his metaverse concert to celebrate Republic Day 2022.
What is Metaverse ?
Based on a peer-to-peer network, Metaverse allows artists to perform live from anywhere in the world, while audiences can watch them from the comfort of their own homes on their screens. In addition, selected NFTs will also be launched during the event.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Daler Mehndi recently gave his voice to the energetic track 'Garda' in Dhanush-Sara Ali Khan-Akshay Kumar's film 'Atrangi Re', composed by A. R. Rahman.