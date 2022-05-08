Mum’s the word, albeit not in the conventional sense, as Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif marked Mother’s Day by paying tribute to their respective birth givers, along with the one they inherited through marriage, by dropping new photos from their December wedding.
As India and parts of the world marks Mother’s Day on May 8, Kaushal posted a series of images from his wedding to Kaif with the focus shifting away from the celebrated couple to emphasize his mother Veena Kaushal and his mother-in-law Suzanne Turquotte.
In a picture, what appears to be the baraat or the groom’s procession, Veena Kaushal can be seen dancing with abandon while her son beams in the background. In another from the haldi or turmeric pre-wedding ceremony, she is seen planting a kiss on her son’s cheek. The third image features Turquotte blessing Kaif and Kaushal.
Kaif chose to celebrate both the ladies by posting an intimate picture with her mother and Veena Kaushal as she too paid tribute to her ‘mothers’.
Kaif and Kaushal got married on December 9 last year at the royal Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, which soon became the event of the year following the media frenzy. Upon their return to Mumbai, the couple have moved into their own home with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as their neighbours.